DevOps Engineer CI/CD platform engineering and automation

Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-04-22


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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description For a client in the automotive industry, we are looking for a DevOps Engineer with experience in CI/CD platform engineering and automation.
The team is responsible for developing, maintaining, and operating the CI infrastructure. The platform supports multiple development teams and includes build automation, test execution, artifact management, and deployment workflows.
You are expected to have strong technical expertise in CI/CD platform engineering and automation.
Role Description:
Development and maintenance of CI/CD pipelines

Operation and improvement of CI infrastructure

Automation of build, integration, and deployment workflows

Troubleshooting and resolving CI-related issues

Improving reliability, scalability, and performance of the CI environment

Supporting development teams with pipeline integration and best practices

Implementing and maintaining container-based build environments

Maintaining documentation and technical standards

Technical Competence:
Python

Bash scripting

Jenkins

Zuul

Docker

Kubernetes

Git and version control workflows

CI/CD architecture and design

Linux-based systems

Infrastructure automation principles

Debugging build and integration issues

Experience operating large-scale CI platforms

Infrastructure as Code (e.g., Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with artifact repositories Application

When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7616221-1960939".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Techrytera AB (org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta)
411 03  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9869924

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