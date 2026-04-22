DevOps Engineer CI/CD platform engineering and automation
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description For a client in the automotive industry, we are looking for a DevOps Engineer with experience in CI/CD platform engineering and automation.
The team is responsible for developing, maintaining, and operating the CI infrastructure. The platform supports multiple development teams and includes build automation, test execution, artifact management, and deployment workflows.
You are expected to have strong technical expertise in CI/CD platform engineering and automation.
Role Description:
Development and maintenance of CI/CD pipelines
Operation and improvement of CI infrastructure
Automation of build, integration, and deployment workflows
Troubleshooting and resolving CI-related issues
Improving reliability, scalability, and performance of the CI environment
Supporting development teams with pipeline integration and best practices
Implementing and maintaining container-based build environments
Maintaining documentation and technical standards
Technical Competence:
Python
Bash scripting
Jenkins
Zuul
Docker
Kubernetes
Git and version control workflows
CI/CD architecture and design
Linux-based systems
Infrastructure automation principles
Debugging build and integration issues
Experience operating large-scale CI platforms
Infrastructure as Code (e.g., Terraform, Ansible)
Experience with artifact repositories Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7616221-1960939". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9869924