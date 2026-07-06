DevOps Engineer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We are looking for an experienced and passionate DevOps Engineer to join one of the most exciting and technically challenging development projects in the automotive industry.
As we continue to expand our platform, you will become part of a highly skilled DevOps team that plays a central role in enabling the development of the next-generation digital workplace for drivers. This is a unique opportunity to work with modern technologies, influence our DevOps practices, and collaborate with talented colleagues in an international environment.
Job Responsibilities
As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the infrastructure and CI/CD ecosystem that supports multiple development teams. Working closely with software engineers, architects, and test teams across Sweden and internationally, you will help create a stable, scalable, and efficient development environment.
Your responsibilities include:
Designing, developing, and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using GitLab CI.
Managing and optimizing AWS infrastructure, including services such as EC2, S3, and VPC.
Automating and managing cloud infrastructure using Terraform and Ansible.
Defining and improving Git branching strategies and merge workflows.
Building and maintaining software artifacts used across multiple development teams within the TRATON Group.
Driving automation and continuously improving development workflows, deployment processes, and platform stability.
Who You Are
You are an experienced DevOps Engineer who enjoys solving complex technical challenges and creating efficient development environments. You thrive in collaborative teams, take ownership of your work, and communicate effectively with both developers and stakeholders.
You have several years of experience working in large-scale software development projects and are comfortable working with modern DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud infrastructure. You have hands-on experience with AWS, GitLab CI, Git, Docker, Jira, Terraform, and Ansible, along with scripting or programming skills. You are familiar with common data formats such as XML, JSON, and YAML, and understand how to define efficient Git branching and release strategies.
Experience from the automotive industry is considered a strong advantage, and knowledge of the QNX operating system is highly meritorious.
You hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field, or have equivalent professional experience.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are a highly skilled DevOps team supporting a large-scale automotive software development program focused on delivering the next generation of digital driver experiences. We provide the cloud infrastructure, automation solutions, and CI/CD capabilities that enable development teams to build and release high-quality software efficiently. Working in a collaborative international environment, we partner closely with engineering teams across multiple locations to drive innovation, scalability, and operational excellence. Through modern DevOps practices and continuous improvement, we play a key role in shaping future mobility solutions.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, TRATON Group R&D supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. We also arrange events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-20. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Thomas Richter, Unit Head, thomas.richter@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Kontakt
Paulina Rozalew paulina.rozalew@scania.com Jobbnummer
9993721