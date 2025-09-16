DevOps Engineer
DevOps Engineer
MUST BE AUTHORIZED TO WORK IN SWEDEN.
The position is located in our headquarters in central Stockholm, Sweden
Are you passionate about streamlining development processes, ensuring smooth code deployments and taking ownership of cloud infrastructure? At ValueChecker, we are seeking a skilled DevOps Engineer to help us build and maintain functional systems that improve customer experiences and optimize our software development lifecycle.
About the Role:
As a DevOps Engineer, you will act as the bridge between development and operations teams, ensuring seamless integration, deployment, and maintenance of our systems. You'll work with and introduce technologies to automate workflows, enhance system reliability, and support continuous delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and maintain CI/CD pipelines.
Oversee deployments of product updates and fixes while providing technical support to the product development team.
Monitor infrastructure performance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure scalability.
Collaborate with developers to integrate internal back-end systems.
Conduct root cause analysis for production errors and implement solutions.
Ensure systems are secure and compliant against cybersecurity threats.
Support our projects with codebase library and utility improvements
Requirements:
Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role in software engineering.
Proficiency in Python and Git.
Strong familiarity with Docker and Terraform
Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Strong problem-solving skills and a team-oriented mindset.
Familiarity with AI workflows and frameworks (MCP)
Bonus points: Kafka, GCP CloudRun, ETL experience
Fluent in English (both written and spoken)
Why Join Us?
At ValueChecker, we value innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. You'll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects that make a real impact while growing your skills in a supportive environment.
Ready to take your career to the next level? Apply today!
About Us
ValueChecker is a project by ICSS which was founded in 2005 and we have been at the forefront of the reviews and product aggregation sector. We collect, catalog and warehouse data as well as write software to manipulate, present and share it. We are a diverse team, currently hailing from every continent except Antarctica.
We have developed the cloud-based product appraisal tool ValueChecker.ai, that is now quickly growing globally within InsurTech.
ValueChecker is a revolutionary product expert tool for the Insurance industry. It enables fast, simple and credible identification, valuation and depreciation of product claims. ValueChecker builds upon the technology and experience gained by ICSS (and its flagship project, alaTest) since 2005 in the field of consumer product information. We welcome all nationalities and backgrounds - so long as you are legally employable in Sweden. Our company's primary language is English.
Apply now!
Submit your CV and cover letter in English through our careers portal: https://careers.valuechecker.ai/jobs/5814057-devops-engineer?promotion=1439579-trackable-share-link-devops-engineer
Please reference 'DevOps Engineer' in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED IN ENGLISH.
