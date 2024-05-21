DevOps Engineer

Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro
2024-05-21


We have a requirement for the position of DevOps Engineer/Software Configuration with one of our client.
Location: Malmö/Lund
Requirements:
• Problem solving attitude
• Knowledge of container orchestration tools (e.g. Kubernetes)
• Knowledge and previous experience with git distributed version control system and have worked with either GitHub, Bitbucker, Gitlab or similar web based system
• Administration capabilities of Linux based computing systems
• Knowledge of logging infrastructure such as Prometheus or Opensearch/Elastic
• Experience with automation solution for configuration management such as Ansible, Salt, Puppet or Terraform
• Comfortable with Python, bash and other shell scripting
• Good oral and written communication skills in English
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 19-06-2024
Expected Start Date: 05-08-2024

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-19
E-post: info@progalaxy.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta)
197 30  BRO

Jobbnummer
8696860

