DevOps Engineer
Aimo Park Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aimo Park Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We have embarked on a new exciting journey where our goal is to be the most attractive partner in mobility. We want to contribute to healthy and sustainable social development by offering mobility services that make cities smarter and everyday life easier.
About the job
You will be a part of the CloudOps team, which is responsible for providing a stable platform for our development teams. The CloudOps team supports the teams with run-time environments, cloud infrastructure, security, observability, and CI/CD-tooling.
At Aimo, the development teams are responsible for deploying and running their application workloads, and the CloudOps team lays the foundation for a good developer experience. In the day-to-day work, you will be helping and collaborating with developers located across multiple locations in the Nordics and Europe.
Key Technologies :
• AWS
• Kubernetes on EKS
• Terraform with Terragrunt
• GitLab CI
• Datadog
• MongoDB
Our Approach
We're moving towards a developer culture rooted in servant leadership with a mindset that DevOps is more than just tools: it's about fostering the right mindset and practices. Working with us is uncomplicated, there's a good team spirit, low hierarchy, and nonexistent bureaucracy.
About you
In this role as a DevOps Engineer you will be responsible for automating and optimizing the software development lifecycle, fostering collaboration between teams, ensuring system reliability, and continuously improving DevOps practices and tools for efficient software delivery. You need documented and relevant hand-on experience from previous job and similar senior roles for at least 5-8 years. We want you to be a driving force when it comes to analyze complex problems and finding a solution together with the team.
We see you are:
•
Technical Mastery: Strong skills in in AWS, Terra{form,grunt}, and GitLab CI, with a keen understanding of networking and security principles.
•
Kubernetes Expert: You have been running a production Kubernetes/EKS cluster and seen all the good, bad and perhaps ugly.
•
DevOps Enthusiast: A developer at heart with a strong grasp of DevOps principles.
•
Collaborative Mentor: Passionate about improving processes and aiding developers and team members.
•
Agile Practitioner: Comfortable working in an agile, lean team environment, thriving in a dynamic environment.
Join us
If you're looking for a role where your work directly enhances developer productivity and experience. We offer a space where you can share your expertise, learn from others, and contribute to building a stable, secure, and cost-efficient platform. If you're ready to apply your skills in a setting that values collaboration and a servant leadership mindset, we'd like to hear from you.
About us
We are owned by the Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation. With a focus on innovation and human needs, Sumitomo works continuously to develop new mobility solutions and innovations that make people's everyday lives easier.
This role is located at our headquarter in Stockholm and you need to be able to be on site when the business requires it.
Aimo is now facing an exciting journey of change where we strive to become the most innovative company in the industry. With us, you will get to participate in creating something new! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aimo Park Sweden AB
(org.nr 556553-5548), https://www.aimopark.se/sv-se/ Arbetsplats
Aimo Jobbnummer
8564559