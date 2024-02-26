DevOps Engineer
Our company is established with the purpose of providing specialized IT consulting services in Gothenburg, Sweden. Our decision to establish this company stems from the growing demand for expertise in the field of connected car systems, particularly in the thriving automotive industry of Gothenburg.
Our mission is to deliver exceptional IT consulting services, leveraging our expertise in connected car systems, to assist companies in optimizing their IT infrastructure and driving innovation in the automotive industry. We aim to become a trusted advisor, offering tailored solutions that align with our clients' goals and objectives. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us. Are you one of them?
As a DevOps Engineer your main responsibility is to collaborate closely with various stakeholder teams to deepen understanding and facilitate their needs. Automate the management of the services falling under the team's responsibility. Implement a GitOps approach in collaboration with the system team, responsible for the Kubernetes platform. Provide self-service capabilities and documentation for end-users.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate with software developers, system operators, and other IT staff to manage code releases and deployments.
• Automate and streamline operations and processes.
• Build and maintain tools for deployment, monitoring, and operations.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues in development, test, and production environments.
• Design and implement continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
• Monitor system performance and implement improvements.
• Ensure security best practices are followed in all aspects of the DevOps process.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve the efficiency and reliability of systems and processes.
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in DevOps, automation, and cloud technologies.
• Participate in on-call rotations and incident response as needed.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
• Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role.
• Strong understanding of software development lifecycle and Agile methodologies.
• Proficiency in scripting and programming languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
• Experience with automation/configuration management tools such as Ansible, Chef, or Puppet.
• Familiarity with containerization technologies such as Docker and container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.
• Knowledge of cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.
• Experience with version control systems such as Git.
• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
What we offer
• Hybrid/remote work environment - you will be part of a team based in Gothenburg that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
• Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers internationally in the industry.
• Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools, and we encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work to form a collaborative environment.
• Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
• Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term development quality.
Location
While we have an office in Gothenburg. Our workplace is on the 2nd floor in the most modern building in the Gothenburg - Uni3, which offers the best work environment in this city.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
