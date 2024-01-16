DevOps Engineer
2024-01-16
Beyond Tech AB is looking for a DevOps Engineer who will be responsible for the design, development, testing, and deployment of products that help companies communicate with their customers in deep and personal ways.
What you will do:
Deploy and maintain critical applications on cloud-native microservices architecture
Implement automation, effective monitoring, and infrastructure-as-code
Deploy and maintain CI/CD pipelines across multiple environments
Support and work alongside a cross-functional engineering team on the latest technologies
Iterate on best practices to increase the quality & speed of deployments
Sustain and improve the process of knowledge sharing throughout the engineering team
Have on call responsibilities in rotation with the engineering team
What will help you succeed in this role:
Experience maintaining and deploying highly-available, fault-tolerant systems at scale
A drive towards automating repetitive tasks (eg scripting via Bash, Python, Ruby, etc)
Practical experience with Docker containerization and clustering (Kubernetes/ECS)
Expertise with AWS (eg IAM, EC2, VPC, ELB, ALB, Autoscaling, Lambda)
Version control system experience (eg Git)
Experience implementing CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TravisCI)
Operational (eg HA/Backups) NoSQL experience (eg Cassandra, MongoDB, Redis)
Experience with configuration management tools (eg Ansible, Chef)
Experience with infrastructure-as-code (eg Terraform, Cloudformation)
Bachelor or master's degree in CS, or equivalent practical experience
Effective communication skills
If you think you are fit, please apply. If you have any questions, please reach out to anu@beyondtech.se
