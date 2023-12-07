DevOps Engineer
2023-12-07
Ragnar BT International is fast growing IT company located in Stockholm. As a DevOps Engineer, you will play a important role in designing, implementing, and maintaining deployment and infrastructure automation tools.
You should have strong DevOps skills including Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, Test Automation, and Infrastructure as Code - on the Public/Private Cloud platforms (AWS/VMware).
Experience in software instrumentation for monitoring and observability.
Expert in:
Container Orchestration: Docker, Docker Swarm, and Kubernetes.
Version controlling and GIT.
System Administration: Linux-based and Windows Based servers and troubleshoot issues, ensuring high availability and performance.
Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD).
Set up and maintain monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Prometheus, ELK stack) to proactively identify and resolve system issues.
Assist in implementing security best practices and ensuring that systems are protected from vulnerabilities.
Work closely with development and IT teams to bridge the gap between development and operations, promoting a DevOps culture.
Maintain clear and up-to-date documentation of system configurations, processes, and procedures.
