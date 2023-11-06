DevOps Engineer
2023-11-06
Sambla Group is a fintech company with a clear goal - to make loans better for all. We need you, your ambition and your skills on our journey. We have become the fast-growing fintech company that we are today - bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders - thanks to all the 300+ amazing people who work here.
Our success is the result of the commitment to deliver the best customer journey and consumer finance products in the industry. Our vision is to democratize lending and empower customers to improve their personal finances. Through our well known brands such as Sambla, Advisa, Rahalaitos, Omalaina, Rahoitu and DigiFinans we support customers in consolidating and getting the best terms on their loans.
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer! Our Infrastructure team is now searching for a competent and dedicated DevOps Engineer. Our team is responsible for building, maintaining and supporting a scalable platform for all products at Sambla Group. As a DevOps Engineer you will help us maintain our deployment pipelines, databases, and entire AWS infrastructure for several products.
Amongst other things, you will work with:
Designing, maintaining and developing the CI/CD pipelines
Ensuring the platform availability, scalability and effectiveness throughout
Continuing to further develop the security of our processes and systems
For this position, we see that you have at least a couple years of working experience in the DevOps field. You should thrive in an atmosphere that puts focus on commitment and responsibility, and you should have a passion to deliver value and find solutions.
Must have experience for this position:
Cloud (preferably AWS), Docker, Infrastructure as Code(preferably CloudFormation)
Hands-on experience in Cloud security
Experience with monitoring and logging tools, and networking
A bit of extra credit if you also have:
Node/Javascript experience
Knowledge in Cloud Governance, and Compliance
An AWS Certification
What we offer:
Business in mind & people at heart - we deliver results together and celebrate our achievements.
A varied and challenging role in a multinational and highly innovative company, where we value the development of our employees
We are strong believers in creating a fun workplace where people enjoy coming to work.
A friendly culture with openness and respect for one another, with the possibility to influence and make a difference on society and people's everyday lives.
Other information:
Start: Immediately with consideration to notice period
Extent: Full-time
