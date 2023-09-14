DevOps engineer
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you looking for new and exciting positions within DevOps?
Our clients have definitely understood that they need DevOps engineers to build and maintain a robust environment for them.
We are now looking for skilled DevOps Engineers to join our team. The team consists of software engineers, data scientist, cloud engineers and hopefully soon skilled DevOps engineers.
As an Mployee at Mpya Sci & Tech you are always seen and heard. We are well on our way of having a company where you will thrive together with competent colleagues at interesting assignments and having fun at our homey-feeling office, together with skilled and friendly Mpya-colleagues.
We are looking for you who have a strong background in DevOps practices, automation, and a passion for improving software development workflows. We also think you are a proactive problem solver, well-versed in Git, CI/CD, Docker, and Kubernetes.
And you like to have fun!
We are looking for you:
• BSc in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role, with a strong background in software development.
• Proficiency in scripted languages, such as Python.
• Experience with one or more provisioners - Terraform, Ansible, Chef or Puppet
• Experience with key CI technologies (Jenkins, Gerrit, GitHub, GitLab, Artifactory, Robot Framework)
• Familiarity with cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, GCP
• English mandatory and Swedish is highly meritorious.
Who are we?!
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way.
Are you Excitedly curious? Apply at www.mpyascitech.com
or if you have questions or want to know more, Be who you are and give me a call and I will tell you more. Cecilia Karlsson, 076 164 89 00
Come on, join the fun! Ersättning
