DevOps Engineer
2023-08-29
Are you passionate about developing solutions within Cloud, DevOps and AI? Do you enjoy a fast-paced, international work environment?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Automating cloud infrastructure setup to manage Azure tenant and build CI/CD pipelines.
• Building resilient infrastructure to scale up e.g. model training and prediction.
• Building end to end monitoring solutions for different software application
• Being a key player in enabling and implementing cloud solutions across the bank
What is needed in this role:
• Minimum bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Machine Learning or a related field.
• Good knowledge with at least one of the major cloud technologies (e.g. Azure, AWS or GCP), preferably Azure.
• Experience as a Cloud/DevOps Engineer.
• Experience with building continuous integration and deployment pipelines on cloud platforms.
• Has experience with productionizing software applications (DevOps methodology and has preferably worked with services like - Azure DevOps, Azure Databricks, ACI, AKS, Log Analytics Workspace).
• Experience in infrastructure management and automation, Ansible (preferred) & Terraform - IaaC.
• Preferred experience in Software Development.
• Preferred experience with DevOps in microservice context, familiar with container technologies (e.g. Docker and Kubernetes).
• A good team-player mentality.
• Hands-on experience with logging & visualization tools.
• Familiar with agile software development process.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international, diversified team of ML/Dev Ops Engineer professionals who are jointly building state of the art Advanced Analytics solution for delivering trusted data and analytical capabilities for the whole bank. We work in a collaborative way and we want to be the best at what we do, and we are always willing to learn and be inspired by new ideas. In our team you will play an important role in taking our Stakeholders to the next level in their Cloud and AI journey." Magdalena Zjakic, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.09.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Magdalena Zjakic +46 73 0873166
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-12
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Swedbank AB
Swedbank Group Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
