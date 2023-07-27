DevOps Engineer
2023-07-27
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
Job Description
As we continue to improve our growing platform, we're looking for a motivated DevOps engineer with excellent hands-on skills to join our IT team to oversee all aspects of our cloud infrastructure in our multiple offices and locations.Initiative, resourcefulness, and autonomy are essential skills for this role. The DevOps engineer should be able to diagnose and resolve problems reliably, lead continuous improvement culture, and have the patience to communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary stakeholders.Critical attributes for this role also include proactiveness, ability to quickly learn and pick up complex component integrations, manage many competing priorities and think outside the box.You will know the development life cycle better than the back of your hand including Agile methodologies.
Key Responsibilities :
Ownership of the CI/CD pipeline ensuring a stable and performant platform /process.
Effective communication with Operation's and Development teams.
Continuously improve processes and documentation.
Effective resolution of assigned tickets and tasks.
Documentation and Knowledge sharing.
Technical skills required:
Ability to write code to automate repeatable processes (Ansible, Python, Bash).
Experience in using containers and orchestration to dockerize existing applications.
Experience with docker clustering frameworks like Kubernetes, Docker Swarm.
Experience in building and maintaining existing pipelines and its components, including, but not limited to, Jenkins, SonarQube, NuGet Server, NPM repository, Artifactory, Gitlab, Argocd ...etc.
Maintain configurations and deployments of software that operates within a highly scalable distributed multi-tenanted environment.
Understanding of Source Control Management systems like GIT.
Experience with provisioning tools to treat infrastructure as code, like Terraform.
Experience with APM tools like App Dynamics, Instana, ability to manage and maintain system configurations.
Experience with monitoring tools like Prometheus, Kibana, Grafana.
Exposure to various infrastructure technologies such as Couchbase, Elasticsearch, Oracle, MSSQL, PostgreSQL, and Kafka.
Exposure to Hyper-V, Openstack, VmWare, RHVE.
Experience with Azure/GCP and AWS.
Experience in automation of performance testing.
Data environments exposure is a plus (Airflow, EMR, SageMaker, Ray, Tensorflow, MLflow, Kubeflow, Dask)
Exposure to Android and iOS native apps pipeline, build, test, publishing, etc
Working conditions:
Occasional out of hour's conferencing with overseas colleagues.
Occasional out of hours or weekend work.
A workplace that supports & role models Diversity & Inclusion. This is a huge part of who we are and what Kindred stands for.
Learning & Development to assist you to achieve your career goals.
Fast-paced agile environment, with leading-edge technology and innovation.
Work in a collaborative environment with highly talented and motivated colleagues that are passionate about knowledge sharing.
Functional Skills:
Ability to cope up with competing demands and remain focused on competing priorities.
Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to communicate with impact.
Excellent time management and organisational skills.
Can relate to employees at all levels of the organisation.
Ability to gain co-operation and commitment.
People focus.
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
Our world is hybrid.

A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
