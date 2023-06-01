DevOps Engineer
2023-06-01
Description:
Assignment Description:
The service development department is looking for a Dev/Ops Engineer to our Platform & Infrastructure team. To thrive in this role, we think that you have a passion for cutting-edge technology and software development.
We are looking for you with a yes-we-can team mindset and an outgoing personality with the ability to guide and inspire others. We think you have a senior skillset although with a young and fresh view on technology and solutions. The team is in Göteborg, Lindholmen. You will be part of team led by the Lead Architect who will distribute and prioritize the work.
Requirements:
Very good experience with cloud technologies and concepts e.g. kubernetes, containerization, secrets management, authentication/authorization, network architecture, microservices architecture, certificates etc.
Experience from Terraform (especially ways of working and Azure modules) is preferred
Experience from Azure (e.g. ACA, Vnets, APIgw, Key Vault, Manage IDs etc) is preferred,
Having a development background of microservices/backend development is a strong plus
Experience of working with cloud-based service development, management and infrastructure
Experience of working with service oriented architecture e.g. micro service architecture
Experience of working with reactive/event driven architecture
Experience from the infotainment area, specifically related to Connectivity, is an advantage
Job Responsibilities:
Implementation of infrastructure and services
Support with the definition of architecture and distribute services over vehicle, cloud, mobile and third-party suppliers
Plan management and use of services throughout the life cycle
Implement support systems and integrations, as well as requirements for infrastructure
Define solution based on existing solutions also considering cost and timing feasibility
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
