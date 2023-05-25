DevOps Engineer
Opera Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-05-25
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Opera Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Opera Sweden is looking for a DevOps Engineer, with a passion for the latest technology and innovations. You will be joining a small, fast moving and supportive team which leans on cutting edge technologies to deliver backend services to users all over the world. As part of this role you will work with everything from developing new micro services to setting up the infrastructure that powers them.
Role & Responsibilities:
Work with the team to develop new services
Build and set up infrastructure related to k8s and hosted services
Take part in overall design, architecture and tech stack discussions
Review code of other developers
Adapt to and learn new technologies and frameworks
Job Requirements:
BS or MS in Computer Science or equivalent degree
Experience working within a Kubernetes or other container based environment
Comfortable working with CI/CD
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
An ideal candidate has:
At least 2 years of recent employment in a DevOps or backend engineering role in an enterprise environment
Experience building and maintaining backend services
Familiar with monitoring tools such as Grafana, Loki, Prometheus
Close-to-expert knowledge of experience with shell scripting, high availability systems and git
Currently living in Linköping or willing to relocate
Diversity and Inclusion
At Opera diversity and inclusion are central to our values. We recognize that being diverse and inclusive makes us stronger as a business. Our aim is to attract, recruit and retain people who reflect the diverse nature of our business, clients and communities regardless of nationality, ethnicity, faith, belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, social background, age and disability.
What's on Offer:
An opportunity to experience the thrill and challenges of working at an international
Internet company with a huge global user base
A flat organizational structure and friendly atmosphere where we learn and grow together
A place in a team that works with the most cutting edge technologies
A flexible work environment
Great company benefits
Interested?
We will review applications continuously, so apply now! We are looking forward to hearing from you.
About Us:
Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps committed to gaming, e-commerce and classifieds.
Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with major offices in Poland, China, Spain and Sweden, as well as a presence in many additional countries. Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the "OPRA" ticker symbol. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Opera Sweden AB
(org.nr 556556-8770)
Repslagaregatan 21 (visa karta
)
582 22 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Opera Software Jobbnummer
7816856