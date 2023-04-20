DevOps Engineer
Flightradar24 is a leading provider of flight data to many of the most exciting brands in aviation and beyond, from all over the world. We are a successful and profitable Swedish founded global company.
Within our Web Team, Flightradar24 is looking for an experienced Platform Engineer (DevOps) to help design and build our public cloud strategy on AWS. You will help shape a platform that will enable multiple teams to build and deploy web services with confidence and simplicity through automation and well thought-out concepts.
The position is open to candidates who will work at our hybrid office-remote workplace in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Build a multi-account AWS strategy to isolate various components (Auth, Security, Workloads)
Create a great DevEx by providing golden paths for Terraform via modules, Docker base images, and overall fully automated setups
Maintain our CI/CD tooling (Jenkins)
Create a workload environment for production and testing with ECS/Fargate
Upskill developers with your AWS expertise and help their journey of becoming more self sufficient with Infrastructure tasks
Work with web services written in PHP and JS/TS
Who you are
Automation is the first thing you tackle
Infrastructure as Code with Terraform is in your DNA
You have a good understanding of a variety of AWS services, especially Cloud networking
You are passionate about security by design
You are obsessed with creating the best Developer Experience
You consider yourself a Software Engineer with proficiency in either JS/TS, Python or PHP
About Flightradar24
With over 3 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and highly skilled applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service used by companies such as Boeing, Thales, Lufthansa, EasyJet and more
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
