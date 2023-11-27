DevOps Engineer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
DevOps Engineer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Do you want to be part of a global organisation leading the development of the
Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over
1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
As you can imagine, keeping track of over 1000 000 connected assets rolling around the world is indeed a challenge. Now ponder, that vehicles in a few years will be autonomous - and you've got the challenge of your life. Our Technology team manages the development and maintenance of our global connectivity platform - and your experience is needed.
We are now looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our Business Environment teams. Here you will be working with the latest AWS technologies and be an integral part of the teams focused on the tooling and services used to support all of the VGCS cloud based deliveries.
The successful candidate.
Our deliveries are a result of close teamwork and cooperation with many stakeholders so the successful candidate must be a positive team-player with a positive attitude and excellent technical, troubleshooting and communication skills. Here at VGCS we promote a DevOps culture with focus on automation and agility with teams taking the full responsibility for their deliveries so you will need to enjoy being in the front line and working in this type of environment.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity!
Key Responsibilities
Automating, developing and maintaining the team 's services
Providing Runtime support for infrastructure and services
Providing technical support and coaching for our development teams
Contributing to development roadmaps and other platform improvements
Always looking for ways to improve reliability and efficiency through automation
Competence Profile & Qualifications
Minimum 3 years working experience in an enterprise production environment
Everything-as-Code enthusiast
Strong coding skills - Bash, Python, Java, Typescript
Open-minded and keen to learn new technologies
Thorough knowledge and experience of automation tools like Packer, Ansible, Chef
Hands on experience using AWS CodePipeline, CodeDeploy, CodeBuild
Skilled in CloudFormation
Experienced in automating processes
Working proficiency in NoSQL and SQL databases
In depth understanding of CI/CD tooling
AWS experience
Experience with serverless technologies and event-driven architecture
AWS certifications
Comfortable with front-end development and JavaScript frameworks such as React and Angular
Experience with monitoring tools
Linux
Jenkins installation and maintenance
Lifecycle management
Good time management skills with the capability to prioritize, context-switch, document and multitask as needed.
Skills in the following are highly desirable:
Artifactory
Xray or other Vulnerability Scanning Tools
SonarQube
GitHub
Gerrit
AWS CDK
An added plus if you have also worked with:
Kubernetes
Database management
Our Dev Stack
Java, Groovy, Javascript, Typescript, Python
AWS CloudFormation, CDK, SAM, EC2, ECS, IAM, Lambda, SQS, SNS, EventBridge, API Gateway, CodePipeline, CodeDeploy, CodeBuild and other Serverless technologies
Git, Packer, Ansible, Docker
Managing Artifactory, Jenkins and more
DynamoDB, MongoDB and PostreSQL
React, NextJS
Location
The position is based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8289612