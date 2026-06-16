DevOps Developer
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
We are currently looking for an experienced DevOps Developer for a long-term consulting assignment in Jönköping.
In this role, you will work closely with development teams to build, automate, deploy, monitor and optimize modern applications in a secure and scalable environment. You will contribute to CI/CD pipelines, Kubernetes deployments, monitoring solutions, performance improvements and operational excellence.
Responsibilities
Design, build and maintain CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins
Deploy and manage applications in Kubernetes using Helm
Work with containerized environments using Docker
Develop and maintain backend components in Java
Monitor applications and infrastructure using Grafana
Troubleshoot operational issues and performance bottlenecks
Contribute to load and performance testing activities
Collaborate with development teams to improve delivery quality and efficiency
Work in an agile environment using modern DevOps practices
Required Qualifications
Several years of experience in DevOps and software development
Hands-on experience with Kubernetes and Helm
Experience with Docker and containerized applications
Strong CI/CD experience
Experience with Grafana monitoring and observability
Linux administration and scripting (Bash and/or Python)
Experience with Java development
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Fluent Swedish, both spoken and written
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Jenkins, Maven and Node.js
Experience with JMeter, k6 or other performance testing tools
Knowledge of DevSecOps, secrets management and container security
Experience working with mission-critical systems
Experience in environments with high requirements for security, availability and traceability
Location
Jönköping, Sweden. Hybrid work arrangement available after an initial onboarding period.
Assignment Details
Start: August 2026
Full-time assignment
Long-term opportunity with extension possibilities
Interested candidates are welcome to apply with their updated CV and availability to kaviya.k@i-raysolutions.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22
E-post: kaviya.k@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600) Jobbnummer
9965386