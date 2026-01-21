DevOps Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Vårgårda
, Falköping
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a Connectivity and Cloud Platform team working with products that support connected car services globally. The focus is to enable other product teams to build customer applications efficiently on top of shared platforms, with a strong emphasis on automation, reliability, and developer experience.
In this role, you will collaborate with other DevOps colleagues to streamline delivery pipelines and evolve the toolchain and operational support, including automation initiatives supported by an AI agent.
Job DescriptionOptimize and improve CI/CD pipelines using GitLab.
Support developers with project setup, debugging and access management.
Configure and maintain GitLab Runners, manage infrastructure and deploy resources using Terraform and Ansible.
Write scripts to automate repetitive tasks and improve workflow efficiency.
Design, implement and maintain dashboards and KPIs for operational metrics, system health and infrastructure performance.
Contribute with new ideas and drive improvements in automation and infrastructure.
Collaborate with colleagues to ensure infrastructure and security align with needs and best practices.
RequirementsExperience with cloud infrastructure and implementing CI/CD pipelines.
Hands-on experience with GitLab and CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code and configuration management using Terraform and Ansible.
Experience working with Docker and Kubernetes.
Experience with AWS.
Ability to script/automate using one or more of: Python, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript.
BSc degree or higher in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent.
Nice to haveExperience with GitOps tools such as ArgoCD, Harbor, Sonarqube and Dependency Tracker.
Experience with observability and support tools such as Splunk, Pagerduty, Apica, Grafana.
Experience working with Jira, Confluence and Slack.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7087734-1800371". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9697851