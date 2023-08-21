DevOps consultant for Services and Solutions
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of a tight-knit team facing an exciting growth phase? Then we at Envoi can proudly present your next assignment - as our new Endeavour!
About Envoi AB
We shouldn't say too much, but we probably have the world's funnest job. Envoi is a consulting company where we work with exciting assignments throughout Sweden, and since 2018 have worked with leading organizations through digital transformation
About the job
We are currently looking for more consultants who want to join us on our journey forward! As an IT consultant with us, we help you develop in your role and find customer assignments that match your skills and interests.
You will work outside on assignment with one of our customers. The position is a full-time permanent position, where you will be employed as a consultant with us at Envoi.
Assignment description
You will be part of services and solutions team,
that provide CI/CD environment / build systems for all projects related to specific product areas.
• Support automotive projects with Continuous integration and continuous deployment methods and tools.
• Develop Jenkins pipelines and scripts
• End-to-end responsibility for SW components and deploy them across teams and projects
• Implement data visualization using Splunk, Grafana
• Work together in a system team setup (Scaled Agile methology)
• Static Code Analysis , implement and enable static code analysis for projects.
Requirement:
• Familiar with Linux and Windows environments
• Git / Gerrit
• Jenkins
• Artifactory
• Cmake
• Python
• Splunk / Grafana
Merits:
• Groovy and/or Java skills
• Experienced in working in large-scale global projects
• Experienced in agile methodology
• Strong attention to detail, analytical and problem solving skills
• Good verbal & written skills in English.
Note: Sweden Based Candidates with work permits are required for this position.(Permanent residency & Swedish citizens can apply too)
Interest
Do you have a background that meets the requirements above? Welcome with an application! Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
What do we offer?
We take care of our employees and as an employee with us you get to be part of an exciting journey where in your role you will help organizations in their digital transformation.
With customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with great flexibility, then becoming part of our Envoi team is a good start.
As a consultant with us at Envoi, your needs and your development are in focus and of course we offer all our employees decent conditions, health benefits, collective agreements and the conditions needed for you to develop - both in terms of skills and personality.
•
Attractive employment conditionsWe at Envoi AB provide excellent conditions, occupational pension, salary change and insurances. Today we have a collective agreement with Almega and Unionen.
•
Personal developmentWe at Envoi want you as an employee to develop according to your conditions in order to reach your full potential. With us, you get access to both short- and long-term skills and personal development.
•
Assignments based on your interestAs a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed salespeople who find assignments based on your interests and skills. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development, test and requirements management and IT project management. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a number of different industries.
•
BenefitWith us, you get generous benefits and wellness grants, you choose exactly what suits you via our portal at Benify!
Contact information
