DevOps Cloud Engineer
Axfood It AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-15
Axfood IT is the digital hub within the Axfood group. We have one of the food industry's largest IT departments with roughly 300 employees. We create the right conditions for each company within the Axfood Group to have the industry's best IT solutions. We work agile and with the latest technology.
Through our many brands, skills and backgrounds, we have the power to make a difference together - for real. We are now looking for someone who wants to contribute to developing tomorrow's grocery store.
Join our team
Do you also have your head in the clouds? Do you want to work with the technology of the future and apply this to a rapidly changing environment in the grocery industry? We are currently looking for a DevOps Cloud Engineer who can take our work in the cloud to new heights!
What you will be doing
As a DevOps Cloud Engineer, you will be involved in developing our cloud infrastructure to become the best in the industry. We are responsible for both the infrastructure and we are involved in developing new functions for our other teams within Axfood IT.
As part of the cloud team, you will also have the opportunity to move existing on-prem systems to the cloud and create conditions for higher availability with increased flexibility. You also ensure that our legacy systems maintain high availability and stability until they are ready to be transformed into our cloud.
We have several exciting projects ahead of us where we together create new processes for the cloud services of the future. In the team, we work agile to create an innovative and value-creating culture. We strive for everyone in the team to be involved and to share a curiosity about the knowledge that exists within and outside the team in order to constantly develop skills.
For the right person, there are great opportunities to take on several areas of responsibility and also step into a leadership role within cloud.
The role is broad and covers, among other things, these tasks:
Further develop and improve our AWS platform
Migrate existing onprem systems to the cloud (we use AWS and Azure)
Together with the team work and set processes for automation and innovation
Responsible for operation and development of the infrastructure and our cloud strategy
Your background
To succeed in this position, we see that you have good knowledge of Azure and AWS and a few years of experience in developing cloud infrastructure. You have experience building infrastructure as code, for example in Terraform. As a person, you have a great interest in technology and are motivated by finding new solutions and areas for improvement. You are a team player who is curious about new technologies, and who thrives in a changing environment. Good communication skills in English in speech and writing, if you know Swedish it is highly meritourious.
More information
If you want to know more about what the service entails, contact HR-partner, emelie.engvall@axfood.se
. If you match the above profile, don't hesitate to apply today! Applications are handled on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application deadline 26/12-2023. We only accept applications via our job pages.
Why you'll like us
With us there is security and great opportunities for development. Our employees' different knowledge, skills and perspectives create new opportunities and generate better decisions. We therefore encourage a diversity of applicants for all our positions. By offering a workplace that reflects the society we live in, we want to create an open climate where all our employees have the opportunity to develop. The fact that we grow and develop together means that we can lead the way and challenge an entire industry. Welcome to a family of possibilities!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axfood IT AB
(org.nr 556035-6163), https://www.axfood.se/
Norra Stationsgatan 80 C (visa karta
)
107 69 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8333778