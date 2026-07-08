DevOps and Sysadmin Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a software development team where the development environment is a product in itself. The focus is on building, testing and deploying stable, secure and high-quality environments that help developers work efficiently and release software with confidence.
In this role, you will work close to developers in a DevOps setup and take ownership of the tooling, automation and platform capabilities that support the full software lifecycle. You will help ensure that environments, pipelines and supporting applications meet high standards for reliability, quality and usability. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy combining infrastructure, automation and hands-on engineering in a technically demanding setting.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, deploy and test software development environments.
You will support and improve platform solutions, including deployments such as Bitbucket and Artifactory in Kubernetes.
You will develop and maintain CI/CD flows covering build, testing, SAST, DAST, artifact release and deployments to staging and production.
You will work with Linux-based environments and container technologies to create reliable and scalable solutions.
You will manage and improve version control, artifact stores and supporting tools used across the development process.
You will use tools such as Jira, Jenkins, SonarQube, Confluence, Mattermost and Vault as part of the daily engineering workflow.
You will collaborate closely with software developers in an agile setup and contribute to clear ways of working around DoD, DoR, acceptance criteria and estimation.
Requirements3-8 years relevant experience.
BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering or a similar technical field.
Strong knowledge of Linux.
Experience with container technologies in Linux systems.
Hands-on experience with Docker, Podman, Nerdctl or similar container tools.
Database knowledge in PostgreSQL, MySQL and NoSQL.
Solid experience of agile ways of working, including DoD, DoR, acceptance criteria, story point complexity estimation and velocity.
Experience planning work in Jira and estimating tasks using SMART goals.
Experience with CI/CD and CI tools such as Jenkins or runners.
Experience building pipelines for unit, integration and end-to-end testing, as well as SAST, DAST, artifact release and deployment.
Experience with version control tools such as Git, Subversion or similar.
Experience with artifact stores.
Working knowledge of Mattermost, SonarQube, Jenkins, Confluence and Vault.
Programming or scripting skills in Python, Perl, Bash, YAML or another common language.
Ability to work in both English and Swedish.
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveExperience working with DevSecOps and a security-first mindset.
Experience scanning third-party libraries and container images for vulnerabilities.
Knowledge of system communication and different protocols.
Experience with agentic AI development.
Experience with API protocols such as REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI and XML.
Experience with database migration tools such as Flyway and Liquibase.
Experience with AWS, Azure or GCP.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8038138-2092187". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9996775