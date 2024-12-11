Devops and Software Engineer
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2024-12-11
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Luleå
, Piteå
, Skellefteå
, Gällivare
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a software engineer to help build and optimize our cutting-edge cloud and edge platform, focused on high-performance CPU/GPU infrastructure.
Here, you'll have the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology driving research, industry, and digital transformation going forward. If you are enthusiastic and curious by nature and passionate about using the best and newest technologies and tools to build great software, this position might suit you.
About us
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden has 3000 employees engaging in and support all types of innovation processes. We are an independent, state-owned research institute, which offers unique expertise and demonstration environments for future-proof technologies, products, and services.
We are building a cloud and edge GPU/CPU compute infrastructure platform to support data-driven innovation, machine learning research and 5G/6G low-latency edge compute development. Our mission is to facilitate the usage of data and advanced compute for the benefit of the research, public and private sector. The industry transformation in the north needs advanced automation and digitalization and we are supporting it. We are looking to expand the ICE data center team with a software engineer proficient in Linux, and open-source cloud technologies.
About the position
The ICE data center team builds and maintains a cloud and edge compute platform with CPU/GPU and storage hardware. You will optimize the software stacks for infrastructure, container and platform-as-a-service resources in ICE Connect. You will also be responsible to support with tools, SDKs and APIs, enabling developers, analysts, data scientists and researchers to do their best work.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
- Develop the RISE ICE data center offering by working with development of software and hardware infrastructure and information systems.
- Experimentally develop computing and software systems in projects together with colleagues and partners for example LTU.
- Together with the ICE data center team and partners develop new ideas and put them into practice.
- Work with international contacts to develop RISE ICE services and projects.
- Use tools and processes to deploy, run and maintain all software and equipment in the data center.
- Optimize the operation of the technical systems and be responsible for high technical availability of software services, machines, service and maintenance.
In our team, you get the opportunity to work in a growing and leading research institute with excellent development opportunities. The position will contribute to our partnership with the industry, with which we develop solutions and strategies for use of cloud and edge to the benefit of Swedish industry.
The position is preferably full-time, and the workplace is in Luleå on-site.
This position may be subject to security classification, which means a security clearance may be required in the future.
Who are you?
We believe that you are passionate about software engineering, cloud technologies and building things! You enjoy working in an environment that grants autonomy to explore creative solutions. As the position involves contacts with customers, international partners, and other stakeholders, you grow in the face of varying social contexts.
Requirements for the role:
- The candidates have a minimum of a master's degree in computer science engineering or equivalent, with a focus on edge, AI, software and IT systems.
- Experience working with Linux, hypervisors (KVM, Openstack), and containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Proficient programming skills and experience with Python, javascript, RUST
- As our partners are both in and outside Sweden, strong oral and written communication skills in English are required
Preferred qualifications for the role:
- Experience building load balancing and replication, databases (relations, and time series), routing protocols (OSPF, BGP), version control system (git)
- We are positive if you have a PhD degree.
- We are looking for a candidate who can either be a motivated recent graduate or someone with several years of professional experience in product and software development.
Welcome with you application!
If this sounds interesting and you would like to know more, please contact the hiring manager, Tor Björn Minde, +46 10 228 45 37. The application deadline is January 12, 2025.
Our union representatives are Linda Ikatti, Unionen, 010-5165161 and Ingemar Petermann, SACO, 010-2284122. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/394". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874) Arbetsplats
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden Kontakt
Tor Björn Minde +46102284537 Jobbnummer
9056156