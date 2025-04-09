DevOps
We are currently looking for a skilled DevOps Software Tools Engineer to join a dynamic team in the development of automotive embedded systems. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining the software tools that play a crucial role in supporting the development and testing processes for automotive software. This position will involve creating custom tools, integrating third-party solutions, and optimizing workflows to enhance productivity and software quality across development teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Tool Design & Development: Create and develop custom software tools that support the automotive software development and testing processes, focusing on automation and enhancing development capabilities.
Integration of External Tools: Integrate third-party tools and frameworks into existing development environments to improve workflows and overall efficiency.
Collaboration with Teams: Work closely with development teams to identify tool requirements, ensuring alignment with project goals and overall organizational needs.
Maintenance & Optimization: Maintain and update existing tools to ensure compatibility with evolving software architectures and industry standards. Continuously optimize tools for performance, usability, and scalability.
Support & Training: Provide technical support and training to teams on the efficient use of tools. Foster tool adoption within the organization to improve productivity and streamline development practices.
Compliance & Documentation: Ensure tools are developed and used in compliance with industry standards such as ISO 26262 and ASPICE. Document tool development processes, including user guides, troubleshooting manuals, and technical specifications for full traceability.
Key Duties for SW Tools Engineer:
CICD Tools & Pipelines: Develop and maintain tools that automate testing, debugging, and deployment processes, enhancing the development pipeline's overall efficiency.
Integration with Development Environments: Seamlessly integrate tools into current development environments to ensure smooth workflows.
Tool Performance Monitoring: Continuously monitor tool performance and apply necessary updates or fixes to address issues and enhance functionality.
Collaboration with Stakeholders: Work closely with stakeholders to capture tool requirements and prioritize development tasks, ensuring that tools meet business and technical objectives.
Validation & Testing: Validate and test tools to ensure they meet functional requirements and operate reliably under real-world conditions.
Technical Documentation: Prepare and maintain detailed technical documentation, including user manuals, guides, and troubleshooting procedures, to ensure ease of use and knowledge transfer.
Continuous Improvement: Contribute to ongoing initiatives that identify areas for tool optimization, enhancing the overall development process.
Required Skills:
CICD: Experience with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
Compliance Knowledge: Familiarity with industry standards such as ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Strong ability to collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Communication Skills: Fluent in English with excellent written and verbal communication skills.
This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of cutting-edge automotive embedded systems by optimizing and maintaining the tools that support these technologies. If you have the relevant experience and are passionate about streamlining software development practices, we invite you to apply.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
