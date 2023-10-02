DevOps - Orchestrated CI/CD solution To Bank in Arenastaden
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you eager to take on a pivotal role in our dynamic and transformative initiative to establish a cutting-edge Orchestrated CI/CD solution for a leading bank located in Arenastaden?
Our client:
Is an IT company with a banking license. The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology, and a regulatory framework that is continuously transforming their business. As the financial landscape is changing, our client is shifting from business-driven IT to an IT-driven business. The IT development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration, and leadership are crucial parts of the way business is run at our client 's organization, and they believe that these elements are key to high-performing teams.
Our client 's organization is a place for people who want to grow and develop. They provide scope for development, and they always want their consultants to feel valued, included, and engaged.
About the role/assignment:
Our client is looking for a consultant. The assignment is to provide support to our client 's internal developers, for DevOps services (focusing on CI/CD services) and improve end-user documentation when needed. Skills/-experience needed.
Knowledge in at least one of the products:
* Azure DevOps CI/CD and/or Artifactory and GitHub.
* Experience in Operations/Infrastructure, especially in CI/CD pipelines.
* You will be working in a team, which has responsibilities for DevOps services.
Language: Swedish and English
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would love to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Saeeda Mahmoud +46 708 15 27 82 Jobbnummer
8159864