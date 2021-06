Device Technology Researcher - Sensors for computer vision tasks - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Lund

Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund2021-06-30As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?Come, and be where it begins.Our Exciting OpportunityWe are now looking for a Researcher to join our Device Technology team. Together, we will strive to ensure technology leadership and profitable business for Ericsson by:Contributing to Ericsson research activitiesDeveloping novel concepts, solutions and algorithms with focus on sensors, actuators, for current and future extended reality devices and autonomous driving.Communicating research result by presenting prototypes, concept demonstrations, preparing publications and patent applications.You willExecute research projects and perform studies in the area of environmental understanding involving sensor fusion and actuators.Design at different levels of abstraction sensor systems for efficient machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications like contextual understanding and extended reality.Create new technical solutions and protect them with Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).Participate in innovation workshops to come up with new concepts.To be successful in the role you must haveA PhD degree in fields related to sensors, actuators and/or near sensor processing (or similar experience from industry).Experience in sensor/actuator design and implementation in systems.Experience in AI and ML research projects and studies.Outstanding communication and presentation skills in written and spoken English.A mind to find elegant solutions to hard technical problems, we love innovation!An ability to work with real people IRL as well as in virtual environments.An autonomous inner drive and motivation!What 's in it for youHere at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be crafting it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where compassion and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority.Inclusion and diversity are some of the most important building blocks of our company, and they are fundamental to our business development, our company cultures and our core values. In the light of the changing global environment, we believe that the role of an inclusive and diverse workplace, will be even more critical in the future.Welcome to a truly global company where your chance to create an impact is endless.What happens once you apply?To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process Application ProcessYou are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.Hiring Manager: Manager Device Baseband TechnologyIn case of questions please contact the recruiter: Versha Sharma at versha.sharma@ericsson.com Location for this role: Lund, SwedenLast application date: 2021-07-10.Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10Ericsson ABScheelevägen 19 C22363 Lund5839448