Device Technology Researcher - Leader for Research project (5458 - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Lund
Device Technology Researcher - Leader for Research project (5458
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-06-30
Device Technology Researcher - Leader for Research project in computer vision
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
We are now looking for a Researcher to join our Device Technology team and ensure technology leadership and profitable business for Ericsson by:
Contributing to Ericsson research activities
Developing novel concepts, solutions and algorithms with focus on sensors, actuators, for current and future extended reality devices and autonomous driving.
Communicating research result by presenting prototypes, concept demonstrations, preparing publications and patent applications.
You will
Lead and execute research projects as well as perform research studies in the area of environmental understanding involving hardware architecture design and algorithm design.
Design and simulate computer architecture for efficient machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications e.g. contextual understanding and extended reality.
Create new technical solutions and protect them with Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).
Participate in innovation workshops to come up with new concepts.
To be successful in the role you must have
A MSc or a PhD degree in fields related to multimedia, ML or similar areas related to above tasks.
Several years of project management experience in industry or in academia.
Experience in computer architecture design or embedded system design projects.
Experience in AI and ML research projects and studies.
Outstanding communication and presentation skills in written and spoken English.
A mind to find elegant solutions to hard technical problems, we love innovation!
An ability to work with real people IRL as well as in virtual environments.
An autonomous inner drive and motivation!
What 's in it for you
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be crafting it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where compassion and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority.
Inclusion and diversity are some of the most important building blocks of our company, and they are fundamental to our business development, our company cultures and our core values. In the light of the changing global environment, we believe that the role of an inclusive and diverse workplace, will be even more critical in the future.
Welcome to a truly global company where your chance to create an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Application Process
You are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Hiring Manager: Manager Device Baseband Technology
In case of questions please contact the recruiter: Versha Sharma at versha.sharma@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Lund, Sweden
Last application date: 22nd August 2021
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Mobilvägen 12
22362 Lund
Jobbnummer
5839465
