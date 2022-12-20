Development Specialist - Game development
Malmö
Making awesome gaming experiences is hard. So, to make life easier while developing games, we need a Development Specialist to improve our existing ways of working and create new ones. Since making smart decisions is one of our core values, we want to ensure that we have the right toolbox for the modern digital workplace.
Reporting to the Development Director, your mission is to understand how to maximize effectiveness, potential, and capacity of both people and organizations.
Responsibilities
• Assess team development, evaluate existing ways of working, systems, organizational communication and information management practices.
• Identify and incorporate best practices and lessons learned into programs to improve productivity, communication, products, and services.
• Promote and support a workplace culture that embraces continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.
• Provide subject matter expertise within tools and processes for project management in the modern workplace.
• Lead the creation of standardized tools, processes and practices.
• Manage training programs and conduct individual or group training sessions adapted to the organization's development needs.
• Use critical thinking skills to identify, research, conduct survey and data analysis, and recommend solutions to complex problems.
Requirements
• Solid professional experience from working independently with similar tasks in a global development environment.
• Leadership, collaboration skills and capacity to build strategies.
• Excellent communication and strong influence skills to communicate effectively and credibly, both verbally and in writing, with audiences at all management levels.
• Excellent project and change management skills.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Sharkmob is currently working on three major projects: Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe; and two proprietary, unannounced projects.
We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about).
