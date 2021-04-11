Development Quality Engineer - Plejd AB - Elektronikjobb i Mölndal
Development Quality Engineer
Plejd AB / Elektronikjobb / Mölndal
2021-04-11
Plejd is an awesome fast-growing (https://www2.deloitte.com/se/sv/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/topics/sweden-technology-fast-50/homepage-2020.html?nc=1) Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation.
We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great mix of people involved in production, automation, hardware, embedded, app and cloud/backend development.
What we are looking for:
Is structure a vital part of your life?
Do you make lists every day, just so nothing is forgotten?
Do you worry about the details, without losing sight of the bigger picture?
Do you lay awake at night wondering about what you might have missed?
To most sane people this sounds horrifying. We're looking for someone just insane enough to love it.
This someone will cover quality work related to production, supply chain, and internal development.
We are a very cooperative company, so we expect you to work with developers, production, and suppliers to bring quality to the final product. Since we are in a very expansive phase, the role might vary.
To find out more, send in an application and we will tell you more about a possible interview.
We are looking for someone with:
2-7 years experience in at least two of:
Supplier Quality
Development Quality
Production Quality
Coordinating between development and production
Coordinating with suppliers
Fluency in English and Swedish in both speech and writing
University degree in engineering, quality, math, science, or similar field
Experience with Gitlab, Solidworks, Adobe Suite, data analysis, and ISO 9001 implementation are all bonuses.
Some travel will be necessary but will be less than 20%.
There is a lot of work to be done, but if you're driven, independent, and have a passion for quality, you will be hard-pressed to find a more open, friendly, and talented company to join.
If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com (https://jobb.plejd.com/)
Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Plejd AB
Jobbnummer
5683641
