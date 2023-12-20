Development Manager to drive Payments Development Roadmap to Group Treasury
2023-12-20
Are you passionate about business development and keen on tackling strategically important questions within Group Treasury, with specific focus on developments within the payments sector? Group Treasury (GT) is looking for a Development Manager to join its Strategic Development unit.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work within a unit that is responsible for identification, planning and facilitation of the delivery of strategically important changes for the GT organization. Here, GT brings together the capabilities needed to support and enable GT's strategic priorities. Swedbank and GT are facing numerous regulatory and sector-wise changes affecting Payments and Liquidity Management functionality, such as improvements in the Cash Management solution, SI6 New Savings Platform Payment initiatives (ISO-migration and future instant payments solutions), which calls for a dedicated development manager to coordinate and drive the needed development
• Be responsible for project management, coordination and delivery, business analysis, regulatory change analysis, business architecture and change management support at Group Treasury
• Support Group Treasury 's mission to jointly deliver on projects of strategic importance, specifically focusing on numerous regulatory and sector-wise changes affecting Payment and Liquidity Management functionality in Group Treasury
• Serve as coordinator and author of memos and presentations on a variety of topics supporting GT's strategic roadmap
• Enable and drive the development by working closely with the BIO organization
What is needed in this role:
• University education, business degree or similar
• Experience of working within intraday liquidity, payment infrastructures, business operations or similar, as well as knowledge in cash flows and surrounding systems
• Experience in working with business development and/or project management and coordination in a financial institution, or a consultancy firm
• Ability to analyse and articulate complex and technical matters through simple, understandable, and compelling written and verbal communication, as well as experience in presenting to senior executive audiences
• Experience in working with SAFe framework and agile ways of working
• Strategic mindset combined with good networking and interpersonal skills and willingness to build relationships across businesses and divisions
• Can do attitude and flexibility
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be part of a dynamic working environment with continuous growth and development opportunities. You will immediately be able to contribute to strategically important matters and get an opportunity to work in a highly motivated team." Alena Sahlqvist, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.01.2024.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Alena Sahlqvist +46 70 38683066
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Swedbank Group Kontakt
