Development Manager, IST Group
2024-04-24
Development Manager
Are you great with people and technology? Do you happen to be motivated by continuous improvement too? IST has been the go-to EdTech leader in Scandinavia for decades, and now we're going global!We are currently looking for a Development Manager to our Tech & Development department in Växjö. Join and contribute to what really matters - the education of our children and the lives of their teachers - worldwide!About us
At IST, our vision is to provide the best learning opportunities for everyone. As a renowned Scandinavian Edtech company, we transform education into global Edtech solutions.
Every day, we come to work knowing that our products create a positive impact on society. We're dedicated to developing solutions that empower people with the best opportunities to learn and grow. We collaborate with our users to make products that simplify daily routines.
Do you also want to make a difference? We offer a full-time position as Development Manager with preferable placement at our Växjö office and possibilities for a partly flexible workplace. On a personal level we strive for continuity, equal possibilities for all and flexibility to balance the work-life puzzle of all co-workers.
About the role
As a Development Manager at IST, you will lead and support a couple of development teams. You will be responsible for the continuous development of your teams and staff while, as a part of the Development Management team, contribute to improving our ways of working as well as the organization itself. Tasks and responsibilities
Lead and inspire the employees by identifying each individual's qualities, creating a thriving and creative work environment for each individual, in accordance with our ways of working.
Manage the system and create organizational context - such as structures, systems and conditions, that support your teams in both autonomy and alignment.
Ensure production and quality is continuously improved by working with improvement initiatives and KPI's for quality, productivity and cost.
Manage and lead work on a daily basis, ensuring that IST Group follows and executes the planned deliveries to customers, as efficiently as possible.
People management including recruitment and competence, work environment, performance appraisal, salary review, team and individual development etc.
About you
We believe you are a leader who can't choose between technology and people because you're equally fond of both. You have the ability and appreciate working both operationally and strategically. You are confident in your own ability to create well-functioning teams and build a creative, energetic workplace.
Competence and experience
Thorough knowledge and experience of processes, methodologies and tooling within software development and agile practices.
Experience from preventive and strategic ways of working, to meet pre-defined targets.
Solution orientated and used to manage quality requirements, deadlines and deliveries while working under pressure.
Active leadership style, with a genuine interest in people and being part of the team.
Strong credibility and integrity - act as a role model with genuine confidence and conviction.
Comfortable with handling conflicts and challenging situations.
Very strong communication skills.
Relevant IT education.
Apply
If this sounds like the right challenge for you, make sure to apply as soon as possible at https://career.ist.com/.
Applications will be processed continuously, so do not wait until the 2024-06-22 deadline to apply.
If you have any questions, get in contact with recruiting manager Tor Händevik at tor.handevik@ist.com
or HR@ist.com
.
Background check is part of the recruitment process.
