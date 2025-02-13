Development Manager
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position We are seeking a Development Manager to strengthen our team in R&D. The ideal candidate will possess a strong technical background, great leadership skills, and the ability to communicate effectively with a diverse range of stakeholders. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring our product is scalable, secure, and provides a superior user experience.
As Development Manager your role will include overseeing the planning, implementation, deployment, and integration of solutions, ensuring successful delivery, high quality, and sustainability of solutions. Furthermore, you will assign and monitor workflows and ensuring quality and efficiency is maintained, making sure that industry best practices is being used.
We expect you to build, mentor, and lead a high-performing development team while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Ensuring the timely and high-quality delivery of projects will be a key responsibility. Additionally, you will present project updates, technical concepts, and business cases to stakeholders in a clear and compelling manner, ensuring alignment between the development team and business objectives.
Leadership at Cambio builds on trust, openness and safety. It is important for us to treat everyone with dignity, respect and fairness. We use failures as learning opportunities and a way to stimulate development.
Our leaders must always "walk the talk" and lead by example.
About you You are a leader who encourages new ways of thinking and working to drive progress and improvements. Your results-oriented mindset ensures that you consistently focus on delivering value in everything you do. Adaptable, resilient and you thrive in dynamic environments. You excel in collaboration, building strong relationships across the organization to achieve common goals.
Requirements
10+ years of experience in Software development roles, with a proven track record in platform development.
Demonstrated experience in commercializing technology products and services.
Strong background in software development and architecture
Excellent leadership and team management skills
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
Experience managing development budgets and resources
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field (Master's degree preferred).
It's a bonus if you
Have an understanding of regulatory requirements from the Healthcare industry
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment:Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located andhave the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about ushere!
