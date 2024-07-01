Development Manager
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Chefsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla chefsjobb i Älmhult
2024-07-01
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. We put togetherness at the heart of everything we do. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is one of the world's leading home furnishing companies. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We do this by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them.
Intralogistics is responsible to establish, lead, support and develop logistics solutions for the various IKEA units that have a logistical and fulfilment component, including the development and innovation agenda of intralogistics at IKEA global. In practical terms, Intralogistics shall lead and educate in creating concepts, processes and solutions for IKEA Handling and Storage as well as to act as centre of expertise for all establishments of logistics units around the globe. The organisation is in strong lead towards a more mechanical and automated goods handling.
Job Description
About the job
As an Development Manager you 're accountable for the execution of the team's tasks within any Intralogistics Innovation activity. You will also accountable for driving leadership and competence agenda for department. You will be accountable to set strategic directions to support the right business decisions and implementations for the innovation department.
About the assignment
As the Development Manager you will among other tasks:
Develop the Intralogistics Service Offer by contributing to set the strategic direction according to the learnings, requests and stakeholder demands on Intralogistics
Maintain a high level of industry awareness, research new product and developments
Responsible to support the Development networks, finding innovation solutions and prototyping
Lead by example, and focus on coaching and motivating leaders and co-workers
Accountable to secure that department resources are used in an optimal way to support business goals
Secure a transparent and sustainable information/communication flow throughout Intralogistics and to stakeholders
Contribute and develop the implementation of the unit action plan and contributing to Intralogistics assignment and projects across IKEA
Contributes to professional and long-term relationship with franchisees and other IKEA companies through IKEA way of doing business, based on co-operation, trust and transparency
Qualifications
About you
As a person, you have a strong passion to guide innovation within intralogistics into the future, having a strong drive in the field of logistics, digitalisation and automation. You have leadership skills to lead business and people in a global assignment. You have the drive to develop your team, co-workers and yourself to deliver excellent results. You strive to obtain a good collaboration and interaction with a big number of various stakeholders in various IKEA units and externally with the Intralogistics suppliers and development partners. Moreover, you have a desire to find new ways and make them happen through engaging and motivating people. Last but not least, you have a genuine interest for supply chain, as well as innovation connected to intralogistics.
We also see that you have/are:
Strong knowledge and understanding of IKEA processes and organisations as well as IKEA's supply chain
Good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value by delivering result
Good knowledge of IKEA Business plan process and strategic direction
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Intralogistics background, appreciation of solution and processes-oriented project management
Additional information
Additional information
Please note we have identified a preferred candidate for this position. If you are interested in this position, please reach out and apply. We are open and eager to talk to you!
This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden. Please send in your application in English as soon as possible but latest 10th of July, 2024. If you have questions regarding the role please send in your questions through the Smart Recruiters system.
We look forward reviving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8779850