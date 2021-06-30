Development Manager - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-06-30DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge...We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.Role OverviewWe are looking for a project manager who is passionate about gaming to provide daily production support for their team(s). You will create an environment that enables our excellent teams to focus on what they are good at and support them with administrative work and production support. The Development Manager plans time, resources and tracking progress working together with the other leads in the team. You will be an essential person in the daily operation of the teams you work with.What skills does DICE look for?We believe you have the following:3+ years project management experience - preferably in the tech / software development industrySome years of leadership experience and a desire to lead and help teams achieve their goalsExperience in negotiation, mediation and conflict resolution in complex project setupsStrong communication skills across all levels of the organizationFocused on motivating and inspiring team(s) to work as one towards the project goalsWe believe that you are comfortable and have experience working with:Agile development, using Scrum/Kanban/LeanProject roadmaps, sprint planning, retrospectives, day-to-day team management, dependency managementProject development with emphasis on team empowermentRisk analysis and mitigation techniquesBudgeting and resource planningTools: e.g. Jira, Hansoft, Word, Excel (create & maintain complex spreadsheets), PowerPoint, PowerBI or other project management, reporting and tracking tools.2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10EA Digital Illusions CE ABSödermalmsállen 3611828 Stockholm5838604