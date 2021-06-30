Development Manager - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Development Manager
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge...
We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.
Role Overview
We are looking for a project manager who is passionate about gaming to provide daily production support for their team(s). You will create an environment that enables our excellent teams to focus on what they are good at and support them with administrative work and production support. The Development Manager plans time, resources and tracking progress working together with the other leads in the team. You will be an essential person in the daily operation of the teams you work with.
What skills does DICE look for?
We believe you have the following:
3+ years project management experience - preferably in the tech / software development industry
Some years of leadership experience and a desire to lead and help teams achieve their goals
Experience in negotiation, mediation and conflict resolution in complex project setups
Strong communication skills across all levels of the organization
Focused on motivating and inspiring team(s) to work as one towards the project goals
We believe that you are comfortable and have experience working with:
Agile development, using Scrum/Kanban/Lean
Project roadmaps, sprint planning, retrospectives, day-to-day team management, dependency management
Project development with emphasis on team empowerment
Risk analysis and mitigation techniques
Budgeting and resource planning
Tools: e.g. Jira, Hansoft, Word, Excel (create & maintain complex spreadsheets), PowerPoint, PowerBI or other project management, reporting and tracking tools.
2021-06-30
