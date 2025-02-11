Development Leader, Retail Area New Business & Expansion
Ingka Services AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-02-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
We're seeking a forward-thinking strategical doer to shape the future of IKEA. If you're passionate about boosting customer value, driving business growth, and thriving in collaborative environments, this is for you.
You should bring at least five years of experience in IKEA retail, demonstrating a solid grasp of the IKEA value chain and operating model. Additionally, you need a track record of setting strategic direction, business development, and leading teams for a minimum of 2 years.
Your qualifications include advanced training in Business Management or equivalent, and you should have senior-level experience managing change in complex business environments. We also seek practical experience working with external stakeholders and a proven ability to excel in multicultural settings. Join us in reshaping the future of IKEA!
To be successful in this role, you have:
• Excellent stakeholder management skills
• Deep understanding of IKEA's concept, brand, and vision
• Familiarity with IKEA strategic landscape, Direction and Business Plan
• Excellent knowledge of the IKEA omnichannel shopping experience
• Proven track record driving transformative change
As a person, you can direct efforts to achieve long-term business objectives; prioritise, delegate, and make efficient decisions with speed and simplicity. You bring good leadership capabilities and strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trustful relationships. You take a holistic view of our global organisation and identify business opportunities accordingly. Finally, you are an excellent communicator able to inspire others to take actions with impact.
Your responsibilities
As the Expansion Development Leader, you'll be responsible for strategic market development, unlocking the full market potential. With omnichannel at the core and leveraging existing assets, you'll lead in collaboration with Ingka retail countries and Retail Concept.
You will:
• Lead omnichannel market development (OMD) for specific retail countries and throughout Ingka.
• Responsible for physical expansion planning
• Lead (new) business development initiatives in close collaboration with the retail countries and the IKEA franchisor.
• Secure effective change management and stakeholder management to ensure successful deployments of initiatives and market development plans.
• Contribute to format and IKEA concept development initiatives.
• Develop, enable and follow up on the Franchise Development Agreements (FDA) for retail countries.
• Manage the customer meeting points conceptualization work towards Retail Concept
• Lead from IKEA values and contribute to a high-performing team that achieves the set objectives and goals.
This role is based in Malmö and will report to the Development Manager, Retail Area Expansion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22
E-post: gurkan.gamli@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9157950