Development Engineer Tools and Simulation

Are you interested in working with signal processing, sensor fusion and simulation in the automotive industry? In that case, we have an opening for you at NIRA Dynamics!
Your team and daily work
You will join a team responsible for the development of tools and methods used as NIRA's embedded products are adapted and integrated to vehicles. The tools are used for analysis, visualization and simulation. The team is responsible for all parts of the development process, from idea to implementation and verification. You will work closely together with the engineers using the tools and methods, to understand the needs and to establish new tools and frameworks.
The role includes various tasks - challenging problem solving, development, support to colleagues, work with end customer deliveries and the possibility to run test in cars and join expeditions. You will have the opportunity to influence the next generation of tools and the way forward. Through your work, you will network with several other departments and will have great possibilities to develop and grow, including job rotation if desired.
As a person you have a truly analytical mindset - if there is information to be found, you'll find it. You strive to see the big picture and have a high sense of quality. You champion new initiatives and improvements and have the ability to question and challenge the way of working. Of course, you are also a real teammate. You listen, ask for help, support others, give feedback and interact with the team's best in mind.
You will be involved in several of the following tasks:
Development of new methods, simulation and internal tools used for customer adaptation of our products, including analysis, implementation, testing and verification
Improvements and support of existing tools
Improvement and streamlining of the customer adaptation process
Minimum Qualifications
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent practical experience
Matlab or equivalent
Signal processing
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications within some of the following fields
Development of tools for analysis and visualization
Programming experience (Python, C/C++)
Vehicle dynamics
Automotive experience
Application
The recruitment process will be on a continuous basis, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest, please do not wait to send us your application!
About NIRA
We at NIRA believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions for passenger cars. Customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo and Renault. With over 130 co-workers, global presence and software running in over 80 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in its segment. Så ansöker du
