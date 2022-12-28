Development Engineer to Neola Medical
Nexer Recruit AB / Byggjobb / Lund Visa alla byggjobb i Lund
2022-12-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Trelleborg
, Helsingborg
, Ystad
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a new colleague to join us and be part of an exciting journey to bring innovation to patients. You will work with highly skilled team-members and be involved in developing a medical device that can save lives and increase the quality of life. Apply now!
What we do
One of ten infants are born preterm and many of them need intensive care. As their lungs are not fully developed, they risk serious illnesses and complications that can lead to lifelong disabilities. At Neola Medical, we are developing a medical device, Neola® for continuous monitoring of the lungs of preterm born infants. With our product, doctors and nurses can early detect when complications arise, which enables immediate care and greater chances of survival and a better life.
You will
Be part of our team developing a vital medical device based on advanced optical gas measurement technology. Your main task will be to contribute to our work of developing algorithms and implementing these in the product to continue optimizing the performance of our instrument. Increasing the clinical value of our product through further improved algorithms is a task that is central to our development of our medical devices. In your daily work, you will analyze data from both instrument tests and clinical studies.
Initially you will work with verification of the requirements we set for the product and its components, both during design and production, as well as assembly of sub-modules and finished instruments. Among other things, this means to set up test plans and conduct structured testing and report this. You will also have possibilities to work hands-on with assembling mechanics and electronics.
Your work will be performed in accordance with medical device regulations and a quality management system. You will collaborate with doctors, researchers, and technical specialists,
You are
We are looking for a passionate colleague that possess general technical understanding and good problem-solving skills. You need one to three years of experience with data evaluation and algorithms, or you could have recently graduated from a master's level education with a focus in mathematics, statistics, algorithms, signal processing, machine learning or similar. Other appreciated skills are experience with tools for analysis and statistics of data and experience of evaluating developed algorithms. If you have experience in software development at embedded or PC level from your education or working as a developer, that is a plus. You are also fluent in English, written and spoken.
We believe in self-leadership where you take responsibility for achieving great results. We also expect you to be curious, which means that you like to learn new things and find new solutions on complex challenges. Being structured is important, you plan your work from start to finish, communicate, follow up and troubleshoot in a professional manner. We are a smaller and entrepreneurial company, and our environment is therefore without any prestige, you need to be flexible and prepared to engage in pretty much everything.
Want to learn more
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
or call +46 730 821 230 or Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 612 844 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Kontakt
Nexer Recruit sigmarecruit@sigma.se Jobbnummer
7296332