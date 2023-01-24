Development Engineer to Customized Truck Development
2023-01-24
Customized solutions for trucks are an important and growing area where Scania aims to fulfill specific customer demands and enter new segments and markets.
The section RSM is responsible for the development of customized trucks in areas from alternative fuels and electrification to specialized applications such as mining, heavy haulage, and fire trucks. Everything we do starts with a direct customer request.
At RSM we strive for a work environment where we help and trust each other and where all skills and experiences are utilized in the best way possible. We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace with plenty of opportunities for you to develop and progress in your career.
About the group
RSMC is specialized in solutions for the construction segment and you will be working in a group of highly motivated development engineers that help and support each other both within the group but also for the entire section. The adaptations that we do are results of direct customer requests and utilize Scania's modular system.
Your assignment
You will work with investigations of customer requests and specify and describe the limitations of our adaptations in the product description system. Within the team, you will have the chance to take part in creating and developing work processes and methods as well as integrating the team within the organization. We have a high focus on long-term solutions and we are striving for an effective way of working to ensure high-quality products.
We have the responsibility for the whole vehicle and for a high variety of products. Therefore our work requires close collaboration within our department, sales & marketing, R&D, and the regulation & standards organization. Due to the high complexity, we aim to tackle our challenges together and to spread our knowledge within our team and the organization.
The extent of the tasks you will handle can vary from known adaptations where you can process several per day to new adaptations that require deeper and longer investigation. The spread in scope and complexity creates great possibilities for you to develop your competence.
Your Profile
Are you a graduate engineer, or equivalent, in Integrated Product Design, Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, or similar and have experience in development and/or production? Do you have good knowledge about the whole truck and you are interested in, and able to see, the broader picture?
• You are creative and solution oriented and have an understanding and interest in how the vehicle as a whole and it's subsystems work.
• You are good at creating team spirit and have the ability to share experiences and information with your colleagues in a generous way. The work is highly collaborative which demands skills in communication and cooperation.
• You are also willing to step out of your comfort zone and try new challenges and new areas.
• As a person you are flexible and you can change direction quickly due to changing market demands, but you also thrive with complex tasks.
• You are a person that work in structured ways and takes initiative, enjoys learning new things, and likes to work with varying tasks.
Most likely you have good knowledge about the whole truck and you are interested in, and able to see, the broader picture. Knowledge about Scania's products and the modular system as well as certification is highly meriting. Work experience from similar positions and tools such as OAS is also meriting.
If this sounds interesting don't hesitate to apply. We are interviewing continuously.
For more information, you are welcome to contact Mattias Kollin, manager RSMC mattias.kollin@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
