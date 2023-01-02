Development Engineer Testing to Lubrication system
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-01-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.As part of the Lubrication System Team (NMBO), you will have an opportunity to be part of an exciting future. We are in a really creative stage with substantial testing for future emission demands which needs close cross-functional cooperation with other groups and development suppliers.
Within the development team, we work closely together with respect and have fun. The environment is open and friendly, helping each other and use all skills and ideas in the solutions wherever the idea comes from.
Your tasks
As Test Engineer at NMBO Oil system group, the task is to follow the test from initiation, and planning as well as keep contact with workshop and engine test cell operators to carry through the assignment which ends with an analysis. You will together with the development suppliers and our Designers contribute to developing and testing our products. You will be part of the whole chain in the process from idea to validation and in the end, production start. Your main target product systems are crankcase ventilation and oil filtration but will contribute with all your knowledge within the Oil system group responsibility. We follow up on all our ongoing tests regularly and report the status continuously.
What are we looking for
You have a degree in engineering from a university or university college. You have an interest in Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) which makes the work more fun and if you have experience from testing, either engines or another kind of testing, it is a merit.
As a person, you are driven, analytical, and structured. You need to be service minded, energetic, and enjoy a flexible working environment. As you have contact with a lot of coworkers within Scania and internationally, you need to feel comfortable writing and speaking Swedish as well as English.
For more information
For more information or other questions please contact;
Håkan Petersen, Head of Oil system group - hakan.petersen@scania.com
.
Carl Ögren, Test engineer - 0765167022 (who holds the position today)
Application
Send in your application as soon as possible, interviews will be held continuously during the application period.
Looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7303932