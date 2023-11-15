Development Engineer Test and Simulation(1622)
2023-11-15
Intro
Scania is undergoing a big technical transformation, away from the traditional fossil fuelled trucks and buses towards electrified and autonomous vehicles.
The group Brake performance is responsible for brake- and performance testing on Scania trucks and drives the development of the brake system. The teams consist of both engineers and mechanics. The team members have deep knowledge and experience within the brake system and are responsible for the brake performance at Scania as a whole. Our goal is to develop a brake system with correct performance, quality and functionality and with the highest safety. We are also responsible for fulfilling the latest legislation and certification demands.
The team Vehicle Braking is responsible for the whole vehicle performance and the over all understanding of the brake system with regards to brake performance. We are now strengthening or team with a new member.
Your role
As a test- and development engineer withing the team vehicle braking, you will together with experienced colleagues develop, test and homologate the brake system on Scania trucks. The work is cross functional, often in close collaboration with suppliers and other groups at Scania.
Vehicle testing is performed both on our own test track in Södertälje as well as on supplier sites in Europe and winter testing in the north of Scandinavia.
Job Responsibilities
Your work will mainly consist of:
Technical discussions and within the group and also with cross functions. Problem solving and learning new technology context is a part of the daily work.
Vehicle testing for development and verification of different properties and functionality
Plan and perform tests with regards to brake system certification
Analyse and document test results.
Plan and synchronize the vehicle preparations the our workshop
Take part in our day to day business with supporting the organisation in brake related matters
We Offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job with a mix of both theoretical and practical work. Employees are our most important resource, so we invest in training our employees and giving them the opportunity to broaden their skills in order to be able to grow with us. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
For more information
Please contact Johanna Tikka Turunen, Head of Brake performance through email johanna.tikka.turunen@scania.com
. You can also contact development engineer Erik Stugholm +46 8 553 71 550.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-29. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
