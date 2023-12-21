Development Engineer QC -Design transfer
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5300 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
Olink continues to grow, and we are now looking for a Development Engineer Quality Control -Design transfer to join our Quality Control team within Supply Chain. The QC team, which today consists of 10 people, is divided into two sub-teams: One with a focus on checking raw materials, components and finished products and one where the focus is on receiving and implementing new QC methods from RnD/ the Design Transfer process. As the company grows, the need for an additional Development Engineer with a focus on Design transfer activities has increased. The main purpose of the position is to lead the project activities and be responsible for transfer of methods from RnD to Quality Control. The position is based in our Uppsala headquarters and reports to Head of Quality Control.
Primary Responsibilities
• Lead and coordinate projects and activities within Quality Control.
• Actively participate as core team member in Product Development projects (NPI).
• Be responsible for driving the QC preparation tasks in the Design transfer process according to internal procedures and routines and act as the Quality Control Preparation Engineer.
• Write and review instructions and QC methods.
• Manage and drive product care activities within Supply Chain including improvements, non-conformities, CAPAs and Change Control activities.
• Actively participate in the business development of the department, i.e. create and improve work processes and routines.
Qualifications/skills
• MSs within Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology or similar.
• At least 2 years' experience from a role as development engineer or similar within Life Science.
• Experience from a similar role as PM/Member/ Production Preparation Engineer of various Product Development Projects.
• Experience/ knowledge with ERP systems.
• Experience from ISO13485 certified or IVD/MD regulated business is highly beneficial.
• Fluent in (speaking/reading/writing) both Swedish and English is mandatory and necessary to be successful in this role.
As a person, you should be interested in, and enjoy driving and leading activities and projects. You are a solution oriented team player with integrity who can be pragmatic when needed. You are also open towards changes and is motivated by driving improvements together with others.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.01.14. We accept applications both in English and Swedish. Ersättning
