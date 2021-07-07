Development engineer, Permobil - Permobil AB - Logistikjobb i Timrå
Development engineer, Permobil
Permobil AB / Logistikjobb / Timrå
2021-07-07
Permobil is a globally leading provider of power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs and seating and positioning solutions, with a strong dedication to improve the quality of life for its users. The company's strong portfolio of brands, competitive product offering, innovation capabilities and leading market positions provide a strong base to capture additional growth, both in existing and new markets. Our products are available today in 70 countries on four continents. Our turnover is more than 4 billion, and we have approximately 1600 employees. Since 2013, Permobil is a part of Investor AB.
We design and develop the very best wheelchairs and accessories to support users around the world. Our projects include mechanical, electronics and software engineering. Being in the MedTech environment many of our processes are governed by regulations and have a strong focus on risk assessment.
What we offer
An attractive workplace in a steady growing, international Medical Device company with a focus on innovation and quality
An exciting and challenging position in an open and dynamic environment with a lot of development potential
Cooperation in an engaged and highly qualified team
Key duties
The work is in the area of sustaining engineering and included in the department Product Maintenance. The position involves product development and documentation of new products as well as maintaining and enhancing the existing product range. The main purpose is to develop user friendly products, with high product quality, suitable for production and assembly, using cost effective means. Innovative and creative solutions are encouraged. You will represent the department/project team in contact with suppliers in order to communicate expectations and share information back to the department/project. We support our production sites and other departments when our expertise is needed. As a development engineer, you will be working in cross functional teams with people putting their heart and soul into their work, to give our users the products they deserve.
As a development engineer, you will play your role in the team and contribute to the work needed. It can vary from finding the root cause of a quality issue to executing a design change needed to stop a quality issue. In addition to this, you are expected to contribute in our continuous work in developing our processes and procedures in our endless journey to be an even better supplier of the world's greatest power wheelchair to anyone who needs it.
Your duties will include:
Dimensioning, analysis, prototype building, component testing, drawing creation and product documentation.
Investigate and conduct product maintenance and design updates with revisions.
Provide internal technical knowledge in dialogue with other departments (Sourcing, Product quality, Marketing & Sales dept etc.). Supplier contact for technical issues.
Check, measure and functionally test initial samples. Perform and conduct Initial sample reports.
Responsibility for the products being safe, tested and compliant with applicable standards and regulations.
Depending in your seniority you will lead and mentor others in their pursuit of improving as development engineers. If you are in the beginning of your career there are good development opportunities.
Preferred location is Timrå
Qualifications
University degree (Master or Bachelor) or equivalent experience in Mechanical Engineering. (Min 3 years). You have Knowledge in manufacturing processes, materials and standards. You also have experience in design for assembly, quality and cost effective manufacturing.
Your personals characteristic will be the most important factor and we want you to have great focus on our user's usability and needs. Further you have strong communication, interaction skills and the ability to collaborate is important. Good language skills in English (spoken and written). We appreciate if you have basic knowledge in Swedish.
Information
For more information about the position, contact Stefan Axelsson, Manager Product Maintenance, stefan.axelsson@permobil.com, +46 70 541 15 54. For information about the recruitment process, contact Karin Frisendahl, Jefferson Wells, +46 70 377 45 46, karin.frisendahl@jeffersonwells.se.
For contact with union representatives, please email: unionen@permobil.com
Please submit your application in our recruitment system, no later than August 29 2021 when selection begins.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Permobil AB
Jobbnummer
5852923
