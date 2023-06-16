Development Engineer Mechatronics
2023-06-16
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Kalmar is looking for a Mechatronics Engineer to join our team.
The location of the position is Kalmar Innovation Center in Ljungby, Sweden.
Main Tasks and Responsibilities:
Develop software and systems within the Counter Balanced Division.
Design and develop innovative solutions with built-in quality that are cost-effective and energy efficient
Specify verification and validation requirements to ensure that stakeholder requirements are fulfilled
Work closely with Product Management to clarify customer requirements necessary to achieve new product business expectations
Partner with internal Purchasing and suppliers to specify and select components and subsystems
Collaborate closely with our Manufacturing and Customer Support teams to resolve and pro-actively prevent assembly and field issues
Identify technical risks and provide mitigation strategies
Provide guidance to project planning activities in terms of resource needs and timing.
What you'll need to succeed:
We are looking for a person who is passionate about collaboration and who has a drive for innovation and continuous improvement of both the product and ways of working. If you are a positive and solution-driven person that wants to be part of a team that continues to deliver customer-centric solutions for Kalmar's business partners, you will fit right in. We expect from you:
Technical education (B.Sc or M.Sc) within relevant field or similar knowledge through experience
Minimum 3 years of experience in product design and development projects
Programming skills in Plus+1 Guide/Delphi/C
An understanding of regulatory requirements for industrial trucks a plus
Good team working skills
Structured and organized way of working
Knowledge and Experience of Kalmar Products and way of working is meritorious
Good written and oral communication skills in English
Willingness for business traveling
You will be part of:
We believe in our people, as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge.
We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realize your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Pär Lönnegård, Engineering Manager - Control Systems, Counter balanced Division via mail at par.lonnegard@kalmarglobal.com
.
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application and CV at the latest 26/06/2023.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
