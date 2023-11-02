Development Engineer Mechanical
2023-11-02
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Do you want to develop the cargo handling solutions of the future? Do you thrive in a dynamic and innovative environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to make a significant impact on the development of cutting-edge systems and components within the Counterbalanced CB division at Kalmar.
Kalmar is looking for a driven and experienced Development Engineer Mechanics to join our team in Ljungby. So if you are ready to take on this exciting role and be part of a dynamic team dedicated to innovation and excellence, we invite you to apply today. Your contributions will shape the future of materials handling technology, and your career will thrive in an environment that values your expertise.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In your role as a Development Engineer Mechanics, you will be at the heart of our R&D efforts, responsible for driving the development of systems and components that are integral to our success. Your primary responsibilities encompass leading collaborative efforts with partners, consultants, and suppliers to develop cutting-edge systems and components.
Collaborating with the Principal Systems Engineer, you will define precise specifications for both components and systems, ensuring alignment with Chief Engineers' and Line Managers' objectives. It will be crucial to ensure that all components and systems meet strict technical customer demands, adhere to stringent product safety standards, legislative requirements, and our internal quality benchmarks. Other responsibilities:
Coordinate the design process for components and systems, ensuring seamless integration.
Address service, production, and supplier issues to drive continuous improvement.
Plan and execute activities while reporting progress to Line Manager and Principal Systems Engineer.
Foster cooperation between R&D, Sourcing, and Operations for efficient teamwork.
Make critical decisions regarding design, materials, and components, prioritizing customer demands.
What you'll need to succeed
We are looking for candidates with a solid technical background in non-road mobile machinery or similar rubber tire vehicles. Additionally, experience in product development activities is a requirement. Previous experiences in similar roles or tasks would be considered highly qualifying.
Your key competencies are:
Business and market orientation, strong customer focus, effective communication, problem-solving skills, a results-driven and proactive attitude, a positive approach to teamwork and fluency in English.
Education:
Education level needs to be a university degree corresponding to area of responsibility or similar knowledge through experience.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Simon Bengtsson, Group Manager Engineering; CB Sustaining Engineering by email at simon.bengtsson@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 30.11.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
341 32 LJUNGBY
8236122