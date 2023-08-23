Development Engineer for heat pump development
2023-08-23
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 1000 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Development of new technical concepts and solutions for heat pump refrigeration circuits.
Specification, calculation, design and testing of heat pump components and systems, including:
Create, review and understand technical specification for the components;
Analyze customer, product, and safety requirements to derive technical concepts;
Create test plans, execute and document development tests in accordance with standards and internal requirements;
Design, document and support implementation of functional test procedures for mass production;
Issue product technical documentation;
Participate in product design reviews and FMEA;
Propose and drive solutions in accordance with function, cost, quality and users' requirements.
Further responsibilities:
Quality improvement and optimization of existing heat pump products range.
Cost reduction of existing appliance platforms.
Development of innovative functions based on heat pump components and systems.
Qualifications
Education:
Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent (MsC preferred).
Technical skills:
Knowledge in fluid mechanics, thermodynamics and refrigeration.
Knowledge in specification, calculation, design and testing of refrigeration and hydraulic components and systems.
Refrigeration application background is a benefit.
Proficiency with Microsoft office tools.
Proficiency with MATLAB is a plus.
Personal Skills:
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Able to take responsibility for own work and apply own initiative to finding solutions.
Results oriented and pro-active attitude.
Good communication skills.
Problem solving mindset.
Ability to work in a team environment.
Attention to detail.
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
