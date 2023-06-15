Development Engineer for BEV, EMS and AMS Test Environments
2023-06-15
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We in the Test Environment team are looking for a motivated HIL and SIL model developer!
Our team is a highly efficient group who enjoys spending time together and delivers high quality HIL and SIL systems to all the TRATON group.
We are part of the VCT Platform as well and develop togerher with our TRATON colleagues the best platform in the market (we aim for it of course!)
Your tasks as a Development Engineer
• Developing new Simulink models for upcoming products, both in BEV and EMS/AMS
• Improving and support to customers for models and systems alreayd present
• Developing and improving Python scripts for internal tools and testcases
• Familiar with the agile way of working (Scrum, Kanban and SAFe)
• Participate in teams cerimonies (Daily standup, Sprint planning, etc.)
• Improve our way of working
• Have fun with us!
Who We Believe You Are
• A motivated and proactive developer who enjoys the time with the team
• Have some experience as Development Engineer or Software Engineer
• Familiar with SIL and/or HIL Systems (ETAS and dSpace)
• Good knowledge of Simulink and Python
• Familiar with EMS and AMS, BEV is meritous
• Comfortable in sharing knowledge with the team
• Speaking English fluently (Swedish is meritious)
• Continuously improve our Way of Working together with others
• Experience in requirements-driven development is meritous
Our Team And What We Offer
We offer you an interesting, fun, challenging and developing journey together with engaged colleagues. You will also interact closely with the our stakeholders and other teams, both inside and outsife of our organization.
The work environment is international and your colleagues and stakeholders are representing different nationalities and companies. In this exciting and dynamic environment, you can influence future collaboration within the TRATON group.
More information
For questions regarding the position please contact the recruiting manager Stefano Natali: stefano.natali@scania.com
.
Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
