Development Engineer Electrics
Cargotec Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ljungby Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ljungby
2023-11-02
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Markaryd
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Are you an electrical engineer with a passion for developing innovative systems and components that shape the future of cargo handling? Kalmar's Counter Balanced division seeks someone with your expertise! You will be responsible for ushering in new systems and components that cater to customer needs, align with legislation, and satisfy internal requirements, all in line with our strategic business goals.
At Kalmar, our people are our greatest asset. Joining us means collaborating closely with our customers and colleagues, facing and overcoming challenges together, and contributing directly to the future of global cargo handling.
The position is located in Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Engineering Manager Electrical, Counter Balanced.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In this pivotal role, you will be involved in collaborations with partners, consultants, and suppliers. Your primary mission will be to spearhead the development of components and systems, ensuring that technical customer demands, safety standards, legislative requirements, and internal demands are met. Together with Principal Systems Engineers and Chief Engineers, you will define specifications for components and systems.
An integral part of your role will be ensuring design cohesion across products and fostering effective collaboration between your team and the Sourcing and Operation departments. Regular updates on project outcomes and potential deviations will be expected from you, and you will be tasked with drafting test plans, overseeing their execution, and evaluating their results when necessary.
What you'll need to succeed
Education is a cornerstone for this role, with a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in a relevant field being a requirement or an equivalent through hands-on experience. A robust technical understanding of non-road mobile machinery or similar rubber tire vehicles is expected. We value prior experience in product development within electrical engineering, and if you have held similar roles or are familiar with other Kalmar products, it will be considered a plus.
A successful candidate will demonstrate a sharp business acumen complemented by a market-driven approach. An analytical mindset, result-driven attitude, problem-solving ability, and fluency in English will round out the ideal profile.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Anders Larsson, Engineering Manager Electrical, Counter Balanced, by email at ext.anders.larsson2@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 30.11.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
#LI-HYBRID
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
Movägen 1 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Cargotec Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8236092