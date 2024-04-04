Development Engineer, Cummins Scania
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Sustainability at Scania is also about having a healthy workplace with diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities for women and men.
For the last 20 years, Scania has partnered with Cummins Engine Company in a joint venture to develop and manufacture common rail fuel systems. The main product development site for the high-pressure pump and fuel injectors used in the XPI system is located at Cummins Fuel Systems in Columbus, USA and since 2017 a product development and product support office has been established here at Scania in Södertälje to allow for closer cooperation with current and future European customers and suppliers.
The XPI design and development team at Scania (DIXV) is now looking to add a development engineer to the team to help with the development and implementation of the next-generation fuel injectors and pumps!
Our Team
The Södertälje office has grown both in personnel and capability over the last few years and we are now roughly 30 employees, working in 3 separate groups. One of our team members is moving to a new role and we, therefore, have an excellent opportunity to bring in a development engineer to the XPI design and development team. We are now a team of 7 people plus a manager and the team consists of both design and development engineers as well as project leaders.
We work in a truly global environment with daily contact and collaboration with colleagues in the USA and with suppliers and other Cummins teams located worldwide. Being located at Scania has further developed our collaboration with the Scania R&D organization, allowing us to jointly develop and tailor future fuel systems for customers within the Traton organization. The Team is currently focused on designing and developing the next generation of the fuel pump and fuel injectors which will play an important role in meeting coming targets for emissions both in Europe and North America.
Your role
As a development engineer, you will be responsible for the design and development of XPI fuel system products, both injectors, and high-pressure pumps, from the pre-development phase through the introduction phase and into current product support. You will work in close cooperation with the development team in the USA and worldwide. Additional responsibilities and duties include:
Drive the design and take ownership of the development of fuel injectors and pumps to meet system and customer requirements.
Create CAD models and drawings of components for supplier review and procurement.
Develop, plan, analyze and document component validation and testing in rigs, engines and vehicles.
Lead cross-functional design reviews according to Cummins and Scania product development processes.
Ensure product capability meets or exceeds expectations and take mitigating actions when project risks are higher than expected.
Represent the team in the different cross-functional work groups and establish relationships with peers within the global Cummins and Scania fuel system organizations.
Your profile
We are looking for an enthusiastic engineer with good problem-solving, quality decision-making, and communication skills, who is willing to take the initiative. You have a genuine interest in technology and product development and are willing to take a hands-on approach.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
You have 3-5 years of previous experience in product development, preferably within engine or fuel system development.
Previous experience in CAD is merit.
Since we work in a truly global environment with daily contact and collaboration with colleagues in the USA and other Cummins teams located worldwide, excellent English communication skills are required.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. So if you're excited about this role but you don't tick all the boxes in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles!
We offer
The opportunity to be part of a unique collaboration within a global organization where we focus on teamwork and our people to develop world-class products for our customers within Traton and Cummins. We offer an open climate, where everyone's contribution is appreciated and encouraged. Even though we are a relatively small organization we have a lot of experience and wide-reaching responsibilities. We have substantial freedom and autonomy to decide how we get things done.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact Franziska Ganseforth (Manager DIXV), at franziska.ganseforth@scania.com
Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV and grade copies, and you will be asked to answer a few questions. Please apply through the Scania.com career page as soon as possible but no later than 2024-04-21.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
