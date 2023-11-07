Development Engineer, Bus Chassis Development
2023-11-07
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you have a great interest in technology, mechanics and design, and a few years of experience in product development and perhaps Catia V5?
Job description
The Frames and installation group is responsible for the load carrying frame structure in Scania's bus chassis. The frame structure is a central part of the complete vehicle and by that also sets the properties of the vehicle. The group develops the frame structure by optimizing it for customer benefit, strength, comfort, passive safety, weight, cost, assembly, service, manufacturing, etc. We are also responsible for how components and systems are integrated and attached to the frame, such as steering, powertrain and axles. We work closely with the calculation team to optimize and verify our concepts. This creates many cross-functional collaborations and makes it easy to create a wide network and learn about the entire vehicle.
Now we are facing new challenges with developing a sustainable bus chassis of the future. Therefore, we are looking for additional designers to our dedicated team, which consists of twelve designers and one object manager. At Scania, we work hard to create a healthy workplace with diversity, inclusion and equality. At our group, we strive to be a mixed group where experience meets new ideas.
You will be part of a team where you and your colleagues collaborate and help each other to find the best overall solutions. You will have the chance to come up with your own ideas and, in many cases, develop concepts from sketches to finished solutions. You will also help in challenging our way of working and come up with ideas about how we can work smarter and more efficiently.
Your profile
You probably have a Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering and have a great interest in technology, mechanics and design, preferably with a few years of experience from product development and Catia V5.
As a person, you are precise, analytical, structured and creative, and you see opportunities rather than problems. You find it easy to collaborate and communicate, and you try to see the whole picture to find the best solution.
You speek and write well in English, because we use English on a daily basis both within Scania and when we communicate with our customers and suppliers around the world.
If this sounds interesting, don't hesitate to apply. We are interviewing continuously.
For more information
Contact Karin Sondell, group manager at Frames and installation, karin.sondell@scania.com
