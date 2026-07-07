Development Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-07-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a development environment in advanced food processing and packaging, working in a scrum team where practical testing is central to how new filling solutions are developed. This is a broad, hands-on engineering role for you if you enjoy being close to the equipment, the test rigs and the real operating conditions rather than staying only in design tools and theory.
You will act as the link between design and reality by testing concepts in practice, rebuilding and commissioning equipment, troubleshooting issues and giving clear feedback to development teams. Your input will help shape solutions that are functional, robust, serviceable and user-friendly. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to combine practical engineering, analytical thinking and real influence on equipment development.
Job DescriptionYou will plan, prepare, rebuild and commission test equipment and test rigs for development activities.
You will drive practical development and verification work for filling technologies and related equipment.
You will execute physical tests, document results and turn observations into clear technical recommendations.
You will define test methods, test setups and evaluation criteria that support efficient development work.
You will troubleshoot equipment, machine functionality and test environments during ongoing development programs.
You will work closely with development teams to turn concepts into practical and testable solutions.
You will review mechanical designs and give constructive feedback on performance, maintainability, operator interaction, robustness and intended use.
You will contribute to verification and validation planning and help ensure that development tests are carried out on time.
You will support upgrades and investments in filling equipment and development test environments.
RequirementsDegree in Mechanical Engineering, Design Engineering, Mechatronics or a similar technical field.
Strong practical hands-on engineering capability.
Experience working with mechanical equipment, machinery development, testing or commissioning.
Experience planning and executing physical tests and evaluations.
Ability to interpret engineering drawings and mechanical designs.
Structured way of documenting test results and technical conclusions.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience from food processing, filling equipment, packaging machinery or related industries.
Knowledge of filling technologies or experience related to filling liquid food products.
Experience with mechanical design review and constructive design feedback.
Experience with machine rebuilds, installations and commissioning.
Understanding of verification and validation activities.
Knowledge of hygienic design principles.
Hands-on or operational experience with automation systems.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8032103-2090712". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9995848