Development Engineer
2023-06-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Development Engineer Autonomous Solutions - Sensor platform
Join Scania and realize a future of smart and autonomous vehicles together with us! The section Autonomous Systems Development is delivering Scania's solution for the driverless heavy vehicles like buses and trucks. The section consists of five groups that are focusing on onboard technology and software for autonomous vehicles. In the group Sensor Platform, we are responsible for the environmental sensing solution for our autonomous vehicles. We have a great challenge ahead of us and our section is an important part of Scania's shift towards sustainable transport solutions.
The team
You will work closely together with a team of inspiring and engaged colleagues. We strive to be a diversified team in gender, age, ethnicity, experience level, etc. We work in an agile work environment inspired by SAFe, Scaled Agile Framework.
Our main development task is to bring the best environmental sensing solution to the market for autonomous driving in confined areas. The sensing solution delivers quality-assured data to the self-driving system. We are working with different sensor techniques such as radar, lidar, IMU, and RTK-GNSS. All our development is done in close cooperation with the teams for computational platform, sensor fusion, localization, etc.
Your role
As a System Developer of sensor raw data processing You are responsible for data analysis of data/log files in order to characterize and formulate the sensing problem, then further develop filters/algorithms to classify sensor data in different ways. You will also work with sensor extrinsic calibration. Preferably You are also experienced in C++ so that you can integrate the filters into runtime code.
As a member of an agile team, your will work with all sensor modalities and also, when needed, help out with other work tasks that are within the scope of the team.
You are expected to bring your share of contribution to delivering with speed and quality, developing of concept and strategy, and further boosting of our team spirit.
Your profile
Most importantly, you are passionate about automation and are excited about the future of autonomous vehicles. You are a team player with the ability to grasp the bigger picture.
You have a Master of Science degree or above, within a relevant field and good knowledge of English in both speech and writing. You have experience in signal processing and filtering, sensor technique, automation and/or robotics. You enjoy working in a team.
The following expertise and skills are merits:
• C++/Python/Matlab, automation and testing
• Development and implementation of signal processing algorithms
• Sensor handling in real-time system
• Automotive and/or robotics
• Photonics, optics and radio/radar/EM related physics in context of radars/lidars principle of operation
• Embedded systems
• Driver license B/BE, C/CE and D/DE
If you feel that you have a fair share of the above, don't hesitate to get in contact!
For more information contact:
Christofer Bitzekis, Head of Autonomous System Development - Sensor platform, christofer.bitzekis@scania.com
, +46 (0) 8 55389292
Application
The application shall contain a personal letter and CV. Interviews will take place continuously.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
